Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Coming up this weekend, is our adoption event, “Bring Home Holiday Happiness,” in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society. All adoption fees for cats are $25 and dogs are $50. Find your new best friend on our website www.driftlesshumanesociety.com today.

We launched our Critter Christmas Bed & Toy Fundraiser that will run through Dec. 24. Our goal is to purchase new beds for our cats and dogs, providing a comfortable place to rest as they await Santa’s arrival. We hope to raise enough to purchase new enrichment toys for our animal’s stockings, sparking their curiosity with sights, sounds, smells and texture.

If you want to stuff the stockings yourself, come sponsor an animal’s holiday gift by choosing an ornament created by Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School fourth-graders. Each ornament has a gift item ranging from $5-$30, most under $10. Get your coworkers, family and friends involved!

“Home for the Holidays” cat adoption special is $25 all December, so we will introduce you a few of our beauties each week. Let’s get them all a home for the holidays! Here are three females full of personality:

Delaney

Delaney is full of sass and good looks at 1.5 years old! She has her own mind and knows how to take care of herself – independence is her middle name. Delaney isn’t so sure about other cats and would do best as an only kitty. She likes balls with bells in them and swats them across her kennel. She would prefer an indoor/outdoor home. This sweet spunky girl is looking for that perfect home with plenty of freedom!

Zoey

Zoey is 4 years old and front declawed. She is a very sweet girl looking for a lap to keep warm this winter! Zoey doesn’t mind sharing her home with dogs but is not keen on other kitties. Zoey does great with kids of all ages. She is a bit shy at first, but when she warms up, she will snuggle with you all day!

Twig

Do you like spunky kitties? If so, this girl is for you! Her sister has found her forever home, and little Twig is patiently waiting for her people. Twig is rowdy, loves to play and her mouse toy will keep her occupied for as long as her growing brain can handle. After all that playing Twig will curl up and take a nap on you. She purrs till she falls asleep.

DHS is welcoming volunteers to get involved as Feline Friends and Canine Companions. A volunteer orientation will be held on Sunday, December 11th at 2:00 pm. Email adopt@driftlesshumanesociety.com for more information or stop in for an application.

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.