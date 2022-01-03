Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

“You ain’t nothin but a hound dog,” Elvis sang, but sometimes that is all you need to be. Meet the hounds of the Driftless Humane Society. These boys have been at the shelter almost a year and just don’t understand why no one has given them a home. Let’s see if we can find them a great home as a resolution for the new year. Will you help?

Admiral

Meet Admiral, a 5-year-old “Gorgeous” Redbone Coonhound who is a shelter favorite! With a voice like foghorn — in the fog! Admiral has the most unique voice, low, gravelly but faint as if he were way off in the fog. He doesn’t have much in the way of leash skills, but he sure could learn, because he does like his treats! Admiral wants to be the only king of your castle, your only special dog, your best friend. No sharing! He does not like cats either. Kids should be over 12 because of his size and training. Admiral has been waiting patiently for his new life to begin... look at his big brown eyes and give him the chance he so richly deserves!

Floyd

Shy boy Floyd is just a young guy at almost 3 years old! Floyd is a Redbone Coonhound and an extremely handsome one at that! Redbones are very popular among the hound breeds, but Floyd hasn’t found his forever family yet. Floyd loves to play with his brother Rambo but doesn’t enjoy the company of other dogs yet. He is slow to trust people, but when he does, he is the sweetest boy! Floyd loves to give his favorite people “hugs” and enjoys the company of children. Please look at him! Floyd is a diamond in the rough.

Rambo

Hello from Rambo! What a boy he is — the perfect blend of Redbone Coonhound and Bloodhound. He stands so proud; his smile is so wide. You’d think he was a prince’s dog or something. Rambo is a Nervous Nellie with new people, but he sure loves his brother Floyd! Rambo needs a special person to take him home and show him what love is all about. Someone who has patience and a slower pace of life. Rambo doesn’t mind sharing his space with a cat. Older quieter children would be best for Rambo. Will you be the one to give him his fresh start?

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

