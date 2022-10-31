Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

The Great Pumpkin Drive is about halfway through, and we have collected 19 cans…almost half our goal of 50 cans by Thanksgiving. Help us stock our shelves with canned pumpkin!

As winter draws closer, DHS would like to find warm, loving homes of their own for all our animals.

Are you ready for a fluffy, purring feline to warm your lap? During the month of November, the adoption fee for all cats and kittens is waived with the donation of a bag of Purina One kitten dry food or a case of wet kitten food.

Meet the last of our Halloween theme named pups ready for a forever home:

Voodoo

Voodoo and his siblings have lived outside and will need to learn how to be indoor puppies, but they are smart and full of love. They are around 6 months old, and we know that their mother was a husky – a few of them have the blue eyes to prove it! Voodoo is a happy, spunky puppy looking for his forever home.

Boo

Boo is a super sweet girl who loves to cuddle. Boo and her brothers are ready for some socialization, puppy manners, and training. Boo is waiting for her new family and lots of adventures!

Spook

Spook has the sweetest eyes and a personality to match! She is a snuggle bug. Spook is ready to provide a lifetime of fun!

• • •

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.