Shop often at the Viroqua Food Co-op this month and be sure to round up your grocery bill for the “Give Where You Live” donation program. All donations collected during the month of May benefit DHS!

Enjoy wood-fired pizza at Sittin Pretty Farm on Friday, May 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. Orders are available for pick-up or stay for the full experience of the farm with sunset views, walking paths, and music by Whiskey Chiken. The event is 100% volunteer driven, and all profits go to support DHS. “Food for the soul and a pretty place to eat.” – www.sittinprettyfarm.org.

The first annual Kickball for the Furbabies is on Sunday, May 21, at the Park Bowl from 2 to 6 p.m. Teams from Vernon Country Sheriff versus Driftless Humane Society at 2:30 p.m. and Viroqua Fire Department versus Viroqua Police Department at 4:30 p.m. There will be concessions available, and the event is free, but donations of pet supplies and food for DHS are encouraged.

Jojo

JoJo is an almost 3-year-old handsome male tabby cat. According to the staff, JoJo is a very vocal cat who loves to chat and tell you about his day. His previous owner said he is a social cat who enjoys being outside, climbing trees, and racing across the yard. After all this play, a nap in the sunshine is the perfect ending. Overall, JoJo is a sweet and social cat who loves to explore and play. He came with his friend, Reppie, and would love to bring his playmate to his new home.

Reppie

Reppie is a good-looking grey tabby boy who is almost 4 years old. Reppie likes a good mouse chase but lacks those killer instincts. Reppie likes to play in the water while outside but enjoys taking his naps and getting in all the snuggles he can while inside. If you are looking for a friendly and playful cat to add to your family, Reppie could be the perfect fit. Reppie arrived with his brother JoJo and would welcome the opportunity to find a home with him.

Ruby

Ruby is an almost 5-year-old Shiba Inu that came all the way from Korea to a rescue in Madison. Ruby was adopted and spent the last couple of years with a family who helped her come out of her shell and trust humans. Sadly, Ruby's owners are no longer able to give her the care that every pup deserves! Ruby does well with all-sized humans, cats, and other dogs. Ruby enjoys her car rides and taking long walks. Ruby is house and crate trained. She is a sweet and wonderful dog, hoping that her next home will be her forever home.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.