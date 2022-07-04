Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Last week we promised kittens and we are not going to let you down. Today, if you are reading the paper hot off the presses, on Wednesday, July 6th, we have nine kittens ready for their new homes. They just turned 8 weeks and are ready to spread their paws and leave the litter to bond with their human families. Orange tabbies, gray tabbies, calicos, oh my! DHS currently has a little bit of every coat color and personality. If this is your one and only cat, we recommend considering adopting two. Kittens love to play and adjust well to new surroundings when they have the company of a feline companion. Friends always make you more confident. Come meet your new best friend!

Save the Date:

Burgers in the Park on Thursday, July 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davidson Park in Westby. Plan for dinner with friends and family to benefit our work.

DHS Volunteer Kick-off on Tuesday, July 19, at 5 p.,m. at the shelter. Fill out an application, learn how to get involved, and enjoy light snacks.

Darla’s litter: Marlin, Nigel, Rudder, Bruce, and Coral. Coral does have a pending adoption. A pending adoption means that someone has reserved this kitten. Did you know that if you have an approved application, you can reserve a kitten even before it is available for adoption? Useful information to know.

Destiny’s litter: Bubbles, Flo, Tad, and Squirt. This litter is probably the spunkiest of the litters and mighty social too. Bubbles seems to be the leader of the pack.

Lilac’s litter: Lily, Iris, Magnolia, Cedar, and Cypress. A few of these kittens are even long-haired and I am not playing favorites, but Cedar has a black button on her nose just like her mom. In the picture you can even see Lilac hanging in the background.

Remember, these mamas are available for adoption too!

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

