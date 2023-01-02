Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Happy New Year!

Have you set ambitious goals to get fit in 2023? We can help! On Feb. 14, Jane Schmidt will be offering a fun, easy-to-follow workout that anyone can do. It will be in-person at Bethel Home or online through Zoom. The cost is a freewill donation to DHS and all money collected will go to help the dogs and cats in our care. Join us for this FUR-RAISER! Sign-up at www.janesfitnesschoices.com/shop.

***

Here is a letter from two of our special, scared dogs looking for a second chance:

Hello!

Our names are Bear and Rocky. We are AKC registered Labrador Retrievers. We are not littermates, but we are related. We are both a little over 1 year old, neutered, and current on vaccines. We were leftover puppies the breeder could not sell but have not been properly socialized with people or other animals. When they could not find us homes, we were surrendered to the Driftless Humane Society on Nov. 5, 2022.

We are both so fearful that staff have not been able to pet us or take us out of our kennels. We are incredibly stressed here and are looking for a better life. Please consider fostering, or adopting us, we know it will be challenging work, but we promise that if given the chance we can flourish to be wonderful boys!

We will require a safe place in your home to retreat to if we want to feel safe and be alone. A quiet home would be best for us, because though we are good with kids, we are so confused right now and would like everyone to be safe. We do not need to go together, but we are open to the idea!

Sincerely,

Bear and Rocky

***

Another way to stay fit this year, is to be a canine companion. Walk a dog and refresh the mind, body, and soul of you and our canines. We have volunteer orientations coming up on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.