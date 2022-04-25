Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Kittens here, kittens there, kittens everywhere! Kitten season has arrived, and the cuteness is almost too much. If you are looking for a new kitten to add to your family, come to Driftless Humane Society. Fill out an application and once approved, you are ready to go when the right one comes along. You can even tell us what you are looking for and we will keep our eye out for that special one.

Avocado

Avocado is a 9-week-old kitten that has a very unique pattern to his coat. He looks like a grey tabby on his face but his body almost looks black with frosted tips. Unique, just like him! Come meet this sweet kitten.

Tebow

Tebow is a 5-year-old hunk of husky love! He enjoys lounging around and is a very independent. He was surrendered to DHS because he appreciates his personal space and didn’t adjust well to a family with young children. Tebow would do best in a home with older children that understand his need for independence. Tebow would appreciate a quiet home but needs someone willing to get him moving. This chunk a’ hunk of burning love needs a workout regime. Ready for an activity partner now that spring is here?

Toast

Toast is a very curious boy at 9-week-old and likes to know exactly what you are doing. Toast likes to jump into your arms and sit on your shoulder. He’s a very spunky kitten but likes to stop for a nap in your lap.

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

