Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Even though June is Adopt-a-Cat Month and we do not want you to forget about our cats of all ages, sizes, gender, and personality, we had new dogs come into the shelter that we must spotlight. Fawn, Vixen, and Ruger are all extremely sweet and ready to please humans that open their heart and home to them. All three are young and easy to mold to new routines, people, and places. What do this beagle, hound and lab mix have in common? They are all looking for their forever homes!

Fawn

Fawn loves her grassy yard play time and sniffs every nook and cranny she can. She is silly and howls her Beagle howl every time she sees you. Fawn was dropped on the side of the road and a good Samaritan brought her and her sister, Fern, to DHS. We believe that Fawn is about 1 year old and lived her life outdoors. This sweet girl even drags her blanket to the outdoor portion of her kennel to sleep. She does not want to miss a moment in the fresh air with all the spring scents. She will need a patient hand while learning to live in the house and her basic manners.

Vixen

Vixen is a sweet girl and has an extremely outgoing happy personality and loves to please her humans. She is just over 1 year old and has plenty of energy to play. She plops herself right into the kiddie pool and then into the grass to roll around. Vixen enjoys playing tug-o-war with her best friend Rip, rolling around doing somersaults with Lennox, and is a great dog in playgroup. Vixen would do fabulous in a home with children, soaking up all the attention they will give her! Vixen is an adorable forty-seven pounds of pure joy!

Ruger

Ruger is your typical hound that loves to howl but knows when to use it. He waits patiently for you to notice him and greet him, but if you wait too long, he will let you know. Ruger has a sweet howl and is the perfect gentleman. He is approximately 2 years old, so he is past all that crazy puppy stuff. He will make the perfect couch cuddle bug or adventure friend!

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

