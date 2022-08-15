Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

The Driftless Humane Society has joined NBCUniversal’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation in the month of August. In concert with Clear The Shelters, the Driftless Humane Society has received a $3,000 grant from the 2022 Kia Pet Adoption Program through Petfinder Foundation. This grant will provide funds to cover adoption fees during the month of August for any dog or cat that has been at the shelter prior to August 1st. This includes all dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens regardless of age. Meet Geneva’s kittens that will be ready for adoption on August 29th.