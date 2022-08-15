Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

The Driftless Humane Society has joined NBCUniversal’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation in the month of August. In concert with Clear The Shelters, the Driftless Humane Society has received a $3,000 grant from the 2022 Kia Pet Adoption Program through Petfinder Foundation. This grant will provide funds to cover adoption fees during the month of August for any dog or cat that has been at the shelter prior to August 1st. This includes all dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens regardless of age. Meet Geneva’s kittens that will be ready for adoption on August 29th.
DHS is welcoming volunteers to get involved as Feline Friends and Canine Companions, to give our animals some much needed love and attention. A volunteer orientation will be held on Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m. Email adopt@driftlesshumanesociety.com for more information.
The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.