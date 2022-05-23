Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Our spring “Double Dog Dare You” fundraiser has one more week to go for us to meet our $5,000 match. We have raised $2,530 and are over halfway there, but only have until May 31 to ensure we secure these funds. Every donation, whether large or small matters and will go to improve the facilities for our dogs. Our focus has been on dogs so much this spring, that we thought we would share some of our cats awaiting forever homes. All three are just about 2 years old.

Murphy

Murphy was surrendered because his owner passed away. He is very shy and confused as to how he ended up in the shelter but seems to understand that we are here to help. He will take some time to get used to being an indoor kitty, as he spent his life outside. Murphy is good with other kitties and enjoys hanging with his laid-back buddy, Felix.

Waffle

Waffle is a petite little female that came to DHS with a litter of kittens. All the kittens have found forever homes and Waffle remains patiently waiting. She was shy when she first came here and would hide under a blanket. We have let her adjust and learn to trust. Today, she is a snuggly kitty that loves her catnip mice and comes to greet you at the door. Waffle would love to be your only love but might do well in a home with another chill feline.

Felix

Felix lived his life outside and is just a big ol’ tomcat. Confident, beautiful, and proud. His purr is like a freight train. He has one crooked little ear to remember his time roaming the wild. He is still getting accustomed to the things he’s encountering inside but enjoys being petted. Felix likes to roam his territory and would do well in indoor/outdoor home.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

