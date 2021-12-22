Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Every cat needs a Home for the Holidays! To help our cats and kittens find forever homes, we have reduced adoption fees to $25 in December.

These three senior cats have had their adoption fees generously sponsored for December. If you have a place in your home and heart, these cats promise to ask for very little but give a whole lot of love.

Riley

Riley came to us when his owner passed away, along with his cat buddy Remus. Riley is a senior cat, orange tabby color with longer hair. He has an old eye scar that doesn’t seem to bother his sight much. Riley is grateful for attention and rubbing behind his ears. He is looking for a loving home to live out his elderly years.

Remus

Remus is an older gent who is a bit shy, with an adorable grumpy smile! With time and patience in a quiet home, he would blossom. He can live with other cats and came to us with his housemate Riley. Remus would enjoy a sunny windowsill in a home of his own again.

Dahlia

Dahlia sure is a talker! She loves to be held and will take a nap on your lap for as long as you let her. Dahlia enjoys hanging out with her kitty friends but loves human attention even more!

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

