Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Next week we will have a couple of litters of kittens ready to go home and we will share their cuteness…next week. However, for our last week of June “Adopt-a-Cat” Month, we want to highlight the often-overlooked mama cats. These moms have dedicated themselves to raising healthy, happy litters and now it is their turn for some pampering.

“Adopt-a-Cat” Month in June hopes to encourage animal lovers to visit their local animal shelter and adopt a cat – or two! To celebrate “Adopt-a-Cat” Month all cats over 1 year old are $25, including these lovely ladies:

Darla

Darla is 2 years old and will be ready for adoption once she has weaned her beautiful kittens around July 6th. Darla is extremely sweet and look at her beautiful calico coat. She enjoys being held and loves attention, coming up to meet whoever walks by her and her kittens. Darla came to DHS with Destiny, another DHS mama.

Lilac

Lilac is 3 years old and is currently nursing her kittens here at the shelter. She will be ready for adoption around July 13th. Lilac is very independent and a little shy with people but is realizing that we are here to help her and her family. She would make a great outdoor kitty but will warm up to a family that helps her build trust. Look at this cute little black button nose!

Verona

Verona is a 1-year-old mama nursing her sweet babies! Verona is the calmest, snuggly mama you will ever meet and look at those stunning green eyes. She is well socialized with other cats and adores people. She will make a wonderful companion for a lucky adopter. Verona will be ready for adoption around July 13th when her kitties are weaned.

Destiny

Destiny is a beautiful orange long haired lady that is about 2 years old. She will be ready for adoption once she has weaned her kittens around July 6th. Destiny loves to sit in your lap and be petted. She is very sweet and has a big purr! Destiny came to DHS with Darla, another DHS mama.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

