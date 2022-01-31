Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Puppies are the cutest! However, they come with a lot of responsibility to teach them good manners and ensure they grow up to become well-behaved members of your family. If you are ready to give your time, energy, and dedication to raise a puppy then come meet a few of our younger residents. Yankee, Cricket and Timber are just waiting for a family to love and train them.

Yankee

Yankee is a little over 5 months old and the wild child of the group! He came to us from Texas, and he loves to bite the snow and roll around in it. Yankee loves being with people more than his siblings. Yankee would make someone a great hiking/camping partner, he has energy for days!

Cricket

Cricket is only 4 months old and already does very well with other dogs. She is learning to do well with cats and chickens. Cricket loves her toys! Her lamb is her favorite. Cricket is crate trained and doing great with house training. Cricket is a very smart girl and learns so quickly. She is the sweetest puppy you will ever meet!

Timber

Timber is an 11-month-old German Shepherd. She was surrendered due to dog aggression in the home, which has led to human aggression when breaking up those fights. Timber needs a job that keeps her mind busy and tires her out. She is spayed and current on vaccinations. Currently, we are adopting Timber to owners with German Shepherd experience, no other dogs, and no children.

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955.

The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

