Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

August is almost here! Can you believe it? In the blink of an eye, it will be back to school and a daily routine. This might be a great time to think about adopting a cat or dog, once the vacations are over for the summer. If you are thinking about a kitten, it is good to consider two kittens together, so they have a playmate. Right now, we are having a special on kittens – two for $100. If you are looking for an adult cat, we have had some generous adoption sponsorships on some of our longer stay cats. If you are interested in these lovely ladies, they have no adoption fee:

Adonis

Adonis lived outside her whole life, so she is a bit nervous being here at the shelter. She is a beautiful torti who will make a great cuddle buddy once she opens up! Adonis is just over 1 year old and with a little time she will blossom right out of her shell. She enjoys being with her confident friends Sheila and Alaska in the catio. They let her know that everything is going to be just fine.

Sheila

Sheila is 2 years old and grew up outside. Since coming to DHS very pregnant, she has enjoyed the comforts of inside life and can’t get enough attention! She had four of the sweetest babies that have found their forever homes. Now, Sheila is ready for her new family. Sweet, soft, loving, friendly and a great mama.

Alaska

Alaska and her best buddy Attila were surrendered together when their owner could no longer care for them. Alaska has warmed up to her home in the catio with Sheila and Adonis. She lovingly takes a mama role in cleaning and comforting Adonis. Alaska is 6 years old and a healthy girl at 13 pounds but is in need of a diet. Stop by to check out this wonderful lady!

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.