Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Get it while it’s hot; only a few days remain! When you purchase the Jambalaya “Pizza of the Month” or the “Sunday Service” all-you-can-eat pasta buffet from Great River Roadhouse, 50% of the profit come to DHS.

Black cats get a bad rap. In medieval times, they were considered companions to witches and believed to bring misfortune to those that crossed their path. If you have been blessed to know a black cat, you know this isn’t true. We have several lovely black beauties ready to share their good luck with you.

Raven

Our lovely Raven came to us without her kittens but ended up becoming a great foster mom. Raven is a super sweet girl who adores attention. Raven gets along great with other cats. Raven is ready to find her forever home!

Zen

Zen has always been an indoor/outdoor kitty. She is not adjusting well to life within the shelter walls, and we would love to find her forever home where she can enjoy the outside life once again. She wants the freedom to decide when to come inside for snuggles and go outside to feel the grass in her paws.

Crow

Crow is a large handsome older gentleman, but at 11 years old he has a lot of life left to live. He prefers his solitude but will share his space with another respectful cat. Crow is ready to spend his days basking in the sun and warming a lap. Will it be yours?

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0