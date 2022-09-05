Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Meet some of our newest additions. From the BIG to the small.

Bruce

Bruce is a big growing boy! He is around 80 pounds at 8 months old. Bruce is a wonderful mix of Great Dane, Great Pyrenees, and Bluetick Hound. He has spent most of his time outside, so will need a little work with potty training. He is a quick learner, and wants to please, but he was not taught any manners before coming to the shelter. He will require patience, love, and some training! His previous family said he had been great with cats/dogs and older children. Bruce is looking for a home with a large yard he can explore!

Faith & Hope

Faith and Hope have the sweetest temperament for living the life they lived up until they came to DHS. They were both used for breeding and came to us when they no longer could. Faith and her sister Hope are approximately 6 years old and looking for a calm, quiet household. They have lived outside, so will not be house-trained, or have any leash/basic training. These sweethearts are a little shy but once they feel comfortable are all wags and happiness. Consider giving one of these sweet girls a wonderful forever home!

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.