Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

January is the first month, in a new year for fresh starts, and we think this applies to both two- and four-legged animals. We are waiving the adoption fee for the dogs and cats that have been with us the longest. They are all wonderful, but haven’t found their special someone yet. Please spread the word and let’s try to get them to a new home!

Meet our dogs with no adoption fee in January:

ChippyChippy is a sweet little 2-year-old, Blue Heeler mix who is looking for his own farm to roam. Chippy has lived outdoors, and his heart is in working the farm. He would love to find a home that appreciates his talents. Chippy came to DHS because he was not getting along with the other male dogs in the home. Chippy would do great in a household that wants a solo working dog, or just a buddy to be by your side. Chippy is the perfect size at around 30 pounds! With some training Chippy could make a great inside family dog.

OdinOdin is a happy boy! His previous family said he loves to sleep under the covers.

Odin loves going for walks and rolling in the grass, but he is not a huge fan of the cold weather. He enjoys the luxury of his fuzzy sweaters when the thermometer drops. Odin is a very sweet boy who loves his people including children. Odin will need slow introduction meet and greets with other dogs.

ApolloApollo is a good boy, knows sit, and walks well on a leash once he gets his energy out a little. He is a 9-month-old German Shorthair Pointer mix that is in his puppy prime and full of energy. He likes to play fetch, chasing his bouncing balls and returns it to you every time. Apollo is potty-trained and “points” at the door if he needs to go outside. He gets the zoomies and once he is sufficiently exercised, he will snuggle and behave like an angel. He likes to get as close as he can to his person and is extremely affectionate. Apollo is a puppy and ready for a family that wants to teach him good manners, give him the exercise and stimulation that he needs, and help him become the incredible dog he was born to become!

Sign up for the FUR-RAISER on Feb. 14, Jane Schmidt will be offering a fun, easy-to-follow workout that anyone can do. It will be in-person at Bethel Home or online through Zoom. The cost is a freewill donation to DHS and all money collected will go to help the dogs and cats in our care. Sign-up at www.janesfitnesschoices.com/shop.

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.