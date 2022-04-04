Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Have plans for this Saturday? The Vernon County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit is hosting their 10th annual 5-K-9 Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run. The excitement kicks off at 9 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Department, 1320 Bad Axe Court, Viroqua. Be sure to stick around after the run/walk to meet the gorgeous Dax, Vernon County’s very own K-9 deputy. Visit https://www.vernoncounty.org for more information.

Topaz

Little Miss Topaz is one of the friendliest and sweetest cats you’ll ever meet. She is not quite 2 years old and had five kittens when she came to us. Only one of her kittens and Topaz are still waiting for their forever home. Topaz does well with other cats but is nervous with dogs. The pattern of her Torbie fur coat and striking yellow eyes are sure to charm you.

Jack

Jack is a lover and a looker! He is very laid back but loves to chase balls. We worry this drive might cross over to cats, so we are saying that he needs to go to a home that is feline free. He likes to talk/howl at you and does well with other dogs. He loved to play with his buddy Flash, who just went home with his new family.

Nova

Nova is super sweet when she trusts you and seeks out attention. Nova prefers not to be held but does enjoy being petted. She is 8 months old and has a lot of time to warm up to a new family. She also has the softest fur and look at those beautiful eyes.

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

