Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Whoa! November is the month of gratitude, and we are stocked full of thankfulness…and cans of pureed pumpkin. Our “Great Pumpkin Drive” goal was 50 cans and we have received 92!!! We are counting our blessings but would love to stretch our goal to 125 cans. If you would like to help us reach our goal, donations can be dropped off 24/7 in our entryway.

Last week, we introduced three of our older feline siblings and this week we present three 5-month-old siblings, we affectionately call the “fire” kittens:

Siren

This spunky 5-month-old is Siren. She is the girl of the litter, but that does not stop her from playing just as much as her brothers. She loves attention and will visit you for pets in between playing and running around. She loves watching her brothers play and joins in when she decides it is her time to show them how it is done. She is an extremely sweet girl who would love to come home with you. She gets along well with other cats, and would love to make a new friend if you have a cat already, or would love to go home with one of her siblings

Halligan

Halligan is a little bit shyer than his siblings but is still an outgoing kitten. He is an active boy, who spends most of his time playing with toys and his siblings. He also enjoys attention from people and is a purr machine, but after a couple minutes decides that he is more interested in exploring and playing would be way more fun. Halligan gets along with other cats, and loves having friends to play with. He would love to go home to make a new friend if you have a cat already or would love to go home with one of his siblings.

Fire

Are you looking for a kitten to bring some entertainment into your life? This handsome boy is Fire. While his name sounds like he would be naughty, he is anything but. He is very affectionate and is always purring. He is very playful and spends the entire day playing with his siblings. Fire loves toys: he will throw them in the air and then carry them around like they are a trophy. He loves other cats. He would love to go home to make a new friend if you have a cat already or would love to go home with one of his siblings, who are just as spunky as him.

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.