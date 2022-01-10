Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

It’s Pit Bull time! Wait…don’t stop reading yet. This is one of the most misunderstood dog types and if you are lucky enough to own one, your life will be changed forever in a wonderful way. The Pit Bull is not actually an AKC registered breed, but a term generally used for multiple “bully” breeds with a certain stout, muscular build, and square head. Most are great family dogs that are gentle, playful, goofy and sweet. Did you know that according to the American Temperament Test Society (ATTS), Pit Bulls pass the test 87.4% of the time, while Golden Retrievers, a breed generally considered friendly and harmless, only pass the test 85.6% of the time? Give them a chance, you won’t regret it!

Tank

Tank has the biggest smile! He gets so excited to see you his butt starts to wiggle. Tank loves his toys and napping in the sunshine. This big hunk of love would do best with children over the age of 5 due to his size and excited-ness. Tank loves the company of other dogs but does prefer them his size or smaller. He would love a home with lots of room to run and his own couch for napping! Take a chance on this sweet boy and give him that couch he is after!

Capone

Capone is such a silly boy! He has so much love to give to the right owner. Capone lives for his toys! The stronger the better! He will play all day long. Capone came to us not socialized with other dogs, he is learning to be a good boy, but at this time he does need to be the only dog in the home. Capone adores older children; he will play with them for as long as they will play with him! Capone is house and kennel trained. He is a strong boy on the leash, so will need some work on his basic manners. If you are looking for a sweet lovable boy Capone is the dog for you!

Maggie

Maggie is the most beautiful girl! She loves soaking up all the attention she can get. Maggie does need some basic obedience on the leash but is very smart and willing to make her people happy! She loves car rides and her toys! Maggie does well with dogs, but her high energy can cause some arguments with others.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call (608) 637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

