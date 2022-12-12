Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

We our still fundraising for our Critter Christmas Bed & Toy Fundraiser that will run through Dec. 24. Our goal is to purchase new beds and enrichment toys for our cats and dogs to fill their holidays with glee.

If you want to stuff the stockings yourself, come sponsor an animal’s holiday gift by choosing an ornament created by Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School fourth-graders. Each ornament has a gift item ranging from $5-$30, most under $10. Get your coworkers, family and friends involved!

“Home for the Holidays” cat adoption special is $25 all December, so we will introduce you a few of our beauties each week. Let us get them all a home for the holidays! Ready for some kitten joy and boundless energy? Meet three rascals:

Linguine

Look at this handsome boy - his looks match his awesome personality! Linguine is a spunky 4.5-month-old kitten looking for his forever home. Linguine is the last of his “pasta” family to go home and we cannot figure out why. Look at that black button on his nose, he has the most distinct pattern. Come to visit him at DHS and you will see that he is ready to play. He would love a home with rowdy kids to keep up with him!

Poppy

Are you looking for a snuggler? Poppy is your girl! She purrs and snuggles right into you when she gets sleepy. Poppy is 3 months old and a beautiful calico. Our calico babies go fast, so come swoop up this sweetie while she is available. She is a fighter and survivor, as the only one of her orphan siblings to survive when they were left alone in the world. Poppy loves to explore her surroundings and gets excited when she gets to play with others.

Hocus

Hocus is a 4-month-old orange tabby with distinct dark orange stripes. Hocus and his brother Pocus had a rough start to life and came to DHS sick and barely able to open their eyes. After weeks of consistent care and love they are ready for their forever homes! Hocus has the sweetest personality and loves to be held. Will you be his greatest Christmas present ever?

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.