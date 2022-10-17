Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

DHS is launching the Great Pumpkin Drive from Oct. 15 through Thanksgiving! Help us stock our shelves with canned pumpkin. Our goal is 50 cans to get us through the winter.

To keep with the spirit of the season and our 50% off adoption fees on any orange, black, Calico or Torti cats, we thought we would share some of our kitties that are included. These little bundles of cuteness are fluffy, soft, energetic, and ready for their new home!

Buckle

9-week-old, orange female

Buffalo

10-week-old, orange male, brother to Columbia

Columbia

10-week-old, buff female, sister to Buffalo

We have volunteer orientations monthly for Canine Companion and Feline Friend positions. This month we will have orientation on Thursday, the 27th. If interested, email adopt@driftlesshumanesociety.com.

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.