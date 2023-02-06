Valentine’s Day is drawing closer, and our furry, four-legged lovers are still waiting to give you the best heart day ever. Stop by the shelter and find your match made in heaven, then grab a Valentine to determine your adoption fee. One lucky Valentine will even receive a FREE adoption! This special runs through Feb. 14!

Tabbies unite! We thought we would share a little bit more about three of our beautiful striped tabby cats. Meet Sedrick, Nordic, and Lilac:

Sedrick

Sedrick is a rowdy 5-month-old male kitten who is looking for someone who enjoys having a kitten that loves to play. Sedrick was shy the day he came in but is warming up nicely. He came from the home of an older woman, where his playful antics were just a little too much. Sedrick would do well in a home with another frisky playmate to tussle with.

Nordic

You will never meet a boy as sweet as 7-month-old Nordic! He adores human attention and loves his bed. He loves to be wherever you are. He is very spunky and would love another kitty in the home to play with…perhaps Sedrick?!?

Lilac

Lilac is 5.5 years old with beautiful soul, penetrating eyes. She is nervous at the shelter, however; so it is hard to see her personality. She was an owner surrender, and they said she is super sweet and loving but gets nervous easily. The owners shared that, “She really loves her cheeks pet, and right between her shoulder blades, but more like little scratches, not big pets. I swear once you’re on her ‘roster’ of humans, she won’t leave you alone.”

***

Sign up for the FUR-RAISER on Feb. 14. Jane Schmidt will be offering a fun, easy-to-follow workout that anyone can do. It will be in-person at Bethel Home or online through Zoom. The cost is a freewill donation to DHS and all money collected will go to help the dogs and cats in our care. Sign up at www.janesfitnesschoices.com/shop.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.