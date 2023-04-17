April 16-22nd is Volunteer Appreciation Week! DHS would like to thank everyone that has walked dogs, played with cats, washed windows, gardened, worked an event, transported our animals, fostered a sick or vulnerable animal, and donated their precious time to help our organization and animals flourish. Without YOU, DHS would not be possible!

Every year we do a little spring cleaning and offer up excess pet supplies and other miscellaneous items in the Viroqua Citywide Rummage Sale. Be sure to stop by DHS to check out the goods on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everything will be offered for a freewill donation.

Sena

Meet Sena, the sweet and adorable 11-month-old Puggle who came to us as an owner surrender. Although Sena's previous owner loved her dearly, Sena had difficulty trusting her husband. Sena would love to be part of a family with another doggie playmate - she does not discriminate based on size! In fact, she loves all dogs so much that she has even dug under the fence between outdoor runs to meet the neighbors. Tut, tut, Sena, but it's hard to stay mad at that adorable face. If you're looking for a furry friend who is loyal and loving, Sena is the pup for you. She may be shy at first, but once she gets to know you and feels safe, she will be your loyal companion for life. Come meet Sena today and see for yourself how her sweet personality will steal your heart!

Luna

Meet Luna, a healthy and energetic Boxer mix who is just under 3 years old. Luna loves going for walks and has a fun time playing with toys, although they don't tend to last long in her paws! Luna has a higher prey-drive, so a home without small animals would be best for her. She loves going for car rides and watching the world go by out the window. Luna is always eager to explore new places and see new things. If you're looking for a companion who loves the great outdoors, Luna is the perfect pup for you. Come meet her today and see for yourself how her infectious energy and love for life will brighten your days!

Nala

Meet Nala, the princess of the dog world! Nala is a 2-year-old girl who gets along well with dogs, kids, and cats. She's house and kennel trained and loves to go for car rides and play with peanut butter toys. Nala is an active girl who will need a secure fence to prevent her from running away, as she has a curious and adventurous spirit. She also requires daily walks and training to keep her physically and mentally happy. If you are looking for a loyal and friendly companion who will bring joy to your life, Nala is the perfect pup for you. She is well-behaved and loving, and her regal demeanor will make you feel like royalty as well. Come meet Nala today and see for yourself how her charming personality will win your heart!

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.