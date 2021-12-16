Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Every cat needs a Home for the Holidays! To help our cats and kittens find forever homes, we have reduced adoption fees to $25 in December.

These three female felines have their adoption fees paid for in December. If you are interested, come to meet them and make your holidays a little brighter.

Marigold

Marigold is an orange and white young female cat who is quite the character. She is affectionate with people but likes to be in charge around other cats. Marigold is playful and will keep any rodents out of her people’s home!

Gin

Gin is a very sweet-natured brown tabby with tortoiseshell accents in her coat. She is a unique, slightly older kitten with the cutest bobtail. She would love someone who will give her lots of attention and wants to be right in the middle of the action. Gin is great with other cats and nice dogs. Will you give her a forever home?

Clover

My name is Clover. I’m a special needs cat, but I promise you it doesn’t slow me down one bit! I’m a very beautiful gray cat with looks that could melt anyone’s heart. I can be very shy when meeting someone new, but with time I’ll be the sweetest, most loving cat you’ll ever meet. I am front declawed, so the outside world is not my style. I’m a very easy going girl that would love a nice loving home with a warm, comfy bed to take a nap. I also love the company of other cats as cuddle buddies. Come in and say “hello,” I could be the one for you.

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call (608) 637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

