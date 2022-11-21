Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Happy Thanksgiving! We hope that everyone has a wonderful holiday spent with family, including the furry ones. May warmth, wonder, and tasty food greet your day.

Meet some of our wonderful cats willing to share the holidays with you:

Lux

This big, handsome fella is Lux. Lux is 4 years old, he was named for his luxurious colored coat, and beautiful green eyes. He is a calm boy, who loves human attention, and napping on your lap, when he is not exploring. Lux is a curious boy who enjoys wandering around and checking everything out. Lux does well with other cats and enjoys having friends to explore with, but he would also do well as an only pet.

Olena

This gorgeous girl is Olena. She is 3 years old. Olena is quiet and a little reserved. She is shy at first but warms up as soon as she realizes that she is going to get attention, and she starts purring immediately. She is a very polite lady and has a good relationship with other cats, although she is not too sure about dogs. Olena would love to go home with you and spend her time napping around your house, and of course, getting lots of attention.

Olive

Olive is 1 year old, and has a big, interesting personality. She is very sweet and loving; she enjoys being petted, over being picked up. She also has a fashion sense, as she loves leopard print which is why her favorite toys are leopard print. She is an active girl who loves to play, especially if you dangle a toy in front of her. She could spend a long time just chasing and playing with her toys. She also does well with other cats. Olive would be a great friend to bring home to your current cat but would do well as an only pet as well.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.