Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

March 23, 2022 is National Puppy Day! These fluffy, happy-go-lucky, bundles of pure love light up the world with their cuteness. Side note: They also come with a lot of work to mold them into wonderful companions. To celebrate this national holiday, we introduce Pistol, our one and only pup right now:

Pistol

Pistol is such a fun-loving dog at only 8 months old! He walks great on a leash and loves to play. He gets along great with other dogs. Pistol is used to being an outside farm dog, but with time he can learn to be a great indoor dog too. We are pretty sure he has some Collie in his bloodlines because look at that schnozz.

Ollie

Ollie is a handsome boy! He was an outdoor kitty that is learning to enjoy the indoor life. He is shy but warms up to people quickly! Ollie has found his soul mate with Stitch, and they would love to join the same loving family.

Stitch

Did you just do a double take?? Yep, Ollie and Stitch look like twins, but if you look closely, you can see the difference. Stitch enjoys the company of Ollie, and they would love a home together. Though he is little reserved at first, once he warms up, he is a cuddle bug!

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

