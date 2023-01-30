Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

The month of love has arrived. If you are still looking for that perfect companion that is always happy to see you, thinks no one compares to your greatness, and wants to be with you every second…I think we might be able to help. You don’t have a problem if they have four legs instead of two, do you?

Daisy Mae

She ain’t nothing but a hound dog! Sometimes that is a good thing when you have a face as sweet as this one. This poor girl was brought to DHS by a humane officer because she was malnourished. Daisy has been with us for over 100 days and is in tip top shape. She is ready to be adopted by a family that will love and care for her unconditionally. Daisy is a super sweet 4-year-old Coonhound cross. She doesn’t “show” very well when you come to see her in her kennel. She barks and bounces off the walls. However, once she knows you she is quiet, gentle and loving…ask any of the staff.

Melody

Melody a sweetheart! She is approximately 3.5 years old and is a puggle. At first, she is timid and a bit nervous, but comes right up to meet you when she is feeling confident. Once she knows that she will get some love and affection, she will sit with you for hours. Melody came in as a stray and needs help with potty training and basic manners. If you will spend the time to help her be her best pup, she promises to give you all the love and loyalty you want.

Gambler

Gambler came to us from Texas with an unknown background, but we believe he is a 1.5-year-old Australian Shepherd/Heeler. He is very skittish at first but loves attention as soon as he warms up to you. Gambler’s coat is soft and vibrant and those big, beautiful eyes look like they are trimmed with eye liner. He is gorgeous! He enjoys his daily Kong and will sit nicely for them. Gambler was returned to the shelter Jan. 9 because he is nervous and fearful of men. Gambler will need a quieter home to help him trust and come out of his shell. A fenced yard or very secure tie out will be needed.

Sign up for the FUR-RAISER on Feb. 14. Jane Schmidt will be offering a fun, easy-to-follow workout that anyone can do. It will be in-person at Bethel Home or online through Zoom. The cost is a freewill donation to DHS and all money collected will go to help the dogs and cats in our care. Sign up at www.janesfitnesschoices.com/shop.

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.