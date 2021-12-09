Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Every cat needs a home for the holidays! To help our cats and kittens find forever homes, we have reduced adoption fees of $25 in December. These gorgeous boys have been at the shelter the longest of all our residents...over a year and all they want for Christmas is a home of their own.

XavierXavier is a confident young guy, just over a year and a half, mostly white with brown tabby patches. He is playful and really likes to be scratched behind his ears. Xavier would prefer to be the only cat and king of his domain.

CoalCoal has shared his life with Charlie, both are seniors, and lost their home due to their owner’s death. Coal is an easy-going old guy with most other cats, though can get annoyed once in a while, especially with feisty kittens. Coal is not a fan of dogs. Coal is affectionate and would love to have his own home once again.

CharlieCharlie is an older cat who came into the shelter with his buddy, Coal. They came to the shelter when their owner passed away. He is sweet-natured and gets along well with other cats and dogs. He drools a little bit when he becomes anxious but we all have our quirks. He loves attention and would love to find a family with his buddy, Coal.

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0