Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Join us for a FUR-RAISER! On Feb. 14, Jane Schmidt will be offering a fun, easy-to-follow workout that anyone can do. It will be in-person at Bethel Home or online through Zoom. The cost is a freewill donation to DHS and all money collected will go to help the dogs and cats in our care. Sign up at www.janesfitnesschoices.com/shop.

***

We have some new arrivals at DHS! Meet three of these lovely felines:

Karma

Karma is a tiny 8-month-old jet black kitten. She can be a bit shy with new people and experiences, but her curiosity cannot stop her from adventuring. Once out of her kennel she loves to play and run around. Karma is currently rooming with her friend Onyx. Together they are helping each other become braver every day.

Tiki

Tiki is an outgoing social girl that is 3.5 years old. She does well with other cats and dogs. She made herself right at home in our office and begs to come out of her kennel when anyone enters the room. Tiki enjoys sitting on your lap and purrs up a storm. Do not miss this beautiful girl!

Avalon

Avalon 4 years old and a new arrival at DHS. She is coming out of her shell more each day and rubs against her kennel for affection. She is an independent cat and enjoys her own space, but also loves human attention and enjoys relaxing on your lap.

***

Be a part of our DHS volunteer team! Walk a dog, socialize with a cat, and help keep our facility in peak form. Volunteer orientations for January are on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.