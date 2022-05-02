Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Last week it was kittens and this week…puppies! We have some of the cutest mystery mixed breed puppies you have ever seen. They are just over 8 weeks old and ready to go to their forever home. Our best guess is German Shephard/Lab mix, but they were left on a farm in Texas without their mother. Three sweet boys cared for them and socialized them until they came up to Wisconsin looking for a family.

Will you help us reach our $20,000 fundraising goal to improve our dog facilities? We “Double Dog Dare You” to support our work to add two additional outside dog yards, sunshades and new energy efficient kennel doors. We have a committed match for the first $5,000, so every $1 donated becomes $2! Visit our website, www.driftlesshumanesociety.com, for more information.

Rey

Rey likes to use her voice and grab your attention, with a sweet voice that says, “Don’t forget about me.” She can keep up with her brothers and sisters, but loves a good cuddle and nap in your lap.

Paisley

Paisley is a gorgeous front-declawed polydactyl girl. She is 4.5 years old and is still a bit shy here at the shelter. Paisley was surrendered with her sister Pearl because her family was moving and couldn’t keep them. We have no doubts that once settled in her forever home, this beauty will be a wonderful companion.

Radar

Radar has the courage to go for adventures, even when they take you right into the face of an unsuspecting feline. His boldness is coupled with his love of snuggles and an endless supply of puppy kisses.

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

