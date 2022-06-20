Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

We have some adorable kittens available in the coming weeks, so if you are ready to bring home a youthful, playful, fluffball of feline feistiness start your search at DHS. All our kittens are vaccinated, dewormed, and you take home a certificate for a future spay/neuter at a reduced cost. The savings offsets the cost of the adoption. Keep this in mind before you get a free farm kitten. There is also the added benefit of supporting an organization that is working to find homes for stray and surrendered dogs and cats. Win, win.

“Adopt-a-Cat Month” in June hopes to encourage animal lovers to visit their local animal shelter and adopt a cat – or two! It is the height of “kitten season” and adoptions are important to help as many cats as possible. To celebrate Adopt-a-Cat Month all cats over 1 year old are $25!

Here are three of our felines ready for their forever home with $25 adoption fees through June.

Venice

Venice is super loving and sweet despite being a new arrival at DHS. She is 1 year old and a beautiful Siamese, which is a rare find in our shelter. She enjoys attention and will make a great house kitty. Venice came to the shelter with two kittens in tow that will be weaned around July 6. Then she will be ready for her new family. Get your application in now! Smokey

Smokey is 4 years old and one of the office cats at DHS because he loves to roam. He is a big boy that is comfortable around dogs, cats, and people. He does not have a care in the world but is interested in getting outside in the sunshine. It is hard not to giggle a little when you see this grey hunk a burning love chasing down a tiny tinkling cat toy. He meows when he sees you because he wants your attention. Smokey would be a great indoor/outdoor cat that will stay close to the people he loves.

Pepto

Pepto is a petite, spunky 1-year-old girl who loves her toys. She has the silkiest medium length coat in a gorgeous orange and white pattern. Do not let her size fool you, this little vixen is a little bit spicy. She has an independent mind and a go-go energy level. Pepto likes to see what you are doing and get involved. Who does not love a strong, independent female, right?

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

