Wonderful felines have joined the DHS pack recently, so let us remind you of our special for the month of March. In honor of St. Gertrude of Nivelles, the patron saint of cats, all cat adoption fees are $17! Stop by and see our new arrivals:

Loretta

Sweet, sweet Loretta! This petite girl was living outdoors, so we have no history about her previous adventures. Our best guess is that she is 8 months old. She has a cloudy eye, but it does not cause any pain or slow her down. Loretta likes other kitties and dogs. She is ready for the life of luxury, draped across your lap on a comfy couch. As of the writing of this article, we suspect she might be pregnant and have an appointment with the vet for confirmation. Stay tuned…

Mystique

Mystique came in as a stray and is still unsure about the shelter environment. If you come to meet her, you might not see her true personality but have faith. She is warming up nicely to shelter staff and learning to trust a kind human hand. She loves chin scratches and head bumps. Mystique is soft, beautiful and has a unique line that runs right down the middle of her face—her Torti coat is stunning!

St. Patrick

We honor St. Gertrude but recognize that St. Patrick is recognized around the world. Now, DHS has our own St. Patrick! Our St. Patrick is a 1-year-old lover with a cute short tail. He wants to be anywhere there are people, rubbing up against their leg for affection. He is still a little unsure about other cats, but we will try him again as an office cat once he is over his kitty cold. Come meet this “ginger” and see if he is the one for you!

***

Are you unable to provide a forever home to a cat or dog, but would love to offer a temporary home to an animal in need? DHS is formally launching a foster program to unite some of our special need dogs and cats with temporary families. To learn more about our program and if it is a good fit for you, email Aliyah Bass, Foster Coordinator, at dhsfoster@gmail.com.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.