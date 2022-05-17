Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Join us for our Open House on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the shelter at 1150 Nelson Parkway in Viroqua. The event will be family friendly, and dog focused with games and a “Decorate a Dog Bone Cookie” activity for the kids. Dave’s Pizza food truck will be selling pizza and breadsticks. Informative demonstrations with Viroqua Police K9 Robbie, Wrigley the search and rescue dog, and local dog trainers will run throughout the day. A PetLink Microchip Clinic will also take place for dogs. If you have a dog, you can bring them to be microchipped for $10.

Cupid

Cupid is a lover, just like his name implies. This poor boy was surrendered because his family was moving and could not take him with them. He loves to play and bounce around like a puppy but is the perfect age of 3. Cupid is very expressive, and you know when he is happy with his big smile!

Chepi

Chepi loves human attention, she rolls right over for belly rubs! She is a great size to cuddle on the couch with…not too big and not too small. She is estimated to be about 7 years old. Chepi enjoys sightseeing in the car and is always ready for an adventure or to play with her Frisbee. She also loves to pose for pictures, so get your camera ready for this ham!

Ellie

Ellie is a super sweet girl who loves to go hiking and adventuring. She does great with people of all ages and has some basic training. She is just over 2 years old and ready to show her loyalty to a family prepared to be her forever home. Ellie is a German Shepherd with a high prey drive and should not be in a home with cats, small animals, or livestock.

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

