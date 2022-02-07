Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Eat your heart out! Reserve your piece of “Golden Girls Cheesecake,” in honor of the great Betty White, from Kos in Westby, available ONLY on Feb. 16. All proceeds benefit DHS.

Great River Roadhouse in De Soto has made DHS the February 50/50 non-profit. When you purchase the “Pizza of the Month” (hint: Cajun) or the “Sunday Service” all-you-can-eat pasta buffet, you will be supporting DHS.

In honor of the month of love, DHS have waived our adoption fee on our “February Fourteen.” Come meet all the “Fourteen” at the shelter, but here is a sneak peek of three waiting for their perfect match.

Bandit

Here is the DHS Love Bandit! Bandit enjoys his toys and chases them all over! He is a little shy but with right family and a little love Bandit will make a great little house kitty.

Abraham

Abraham has the softest coat and beautiful eyes! He enjoys playing with his kitty friends and laying in the sunshine. Come see this handsome lover looking for his match made in heaven.

Ocean

Looking for a gorgeous, spunky calico gal? Then Ocean is the ONE. She has beautiful, dramatic coloring that enhances her spicy personality. Ocean likes to play and get to know her people.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955.

The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

