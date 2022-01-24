Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Meet our leading ladies…Vivian, Roxie and Kaylee. They are full of life and ready for their forever homes. These three would be great hiking buddies and adventure partners.

Vivian

Vivian loves attention! She gives you the biggest smile when she sees you. She is very playful! Vivian is dog selective but is getting better! Vivian is very smart and wants to please, she would do great with an active family. She does have a high prey drive, so no small animals.

Roxie

Roxie has so much spunk! She would love to be with an active person! Roxie is a rough player, so a submissive dog would do best with her. She loves to chase kitties, so a home without them is needed! She loves to play fetch and sometimes almost seems to point at the prize. Roxie is house and kennel trained. She walks well on a leash after she gets some of her energy out. This girl can go for hours!

Kaylee

Kaylee is such a sweetheart! Kaylee is house and kennel trained. Kaylee listens well on and off the leash. She does prefer women over men and would do well in a home with older children that are quieter and give her some space. Kaylee gets so excited to go into the big play yard and gets the zoomies! She enjoys her toys and loves to bask in the sunshine! Consider giving this precious girl a wonderful home!

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955.

The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2- to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

