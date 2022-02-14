Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Happy Random Acts of Kindness Week! Buy a friend or coworker some pizza. Great River Roadhouse in De Soto has made DHS the February 50/50 non-profit. When you purchase the “Pizza of the Month” (hint: Cajun) or the “Sunday Service” all-you-can-eat pasta buffet, you will be supporting DHS.

In honor of the month of love, DHS have waived our adoption fee on our “February Fourteen”. Come meet all the “Fourteen” at the shelter, but here is a sneak peek of three waiting for their perfect match.

Goose

Goose is a big boy! He is big puff ball that is warming up to the joys of being pet. Goose would do well in an indoor/outdoor home that will let him be in his element.

Monroe

Monroe is a 9-month-old, beautiful little girl and a rare orange female. She is shy but love conquers all and will show her humans are great! She prefers to lounge in a comfy bed all day, but will get playful with her toys.

Lincoln

Lincoln will make someone a wonderful kitty! Lincoln enjoys playing with his brother and sister until they all end up cuddled together napping in the sunshine!

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

