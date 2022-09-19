Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Drum roll, please! We had an outstanding 68 adoptions during the month of August for our Clear the Shelter event. This makes our hearts soar that so many wonderful cats and dogs found their forever families. Thank you to everyone that adopted, shared our animals with friends and family, or stopped by to see us.

Last week we shared the love for our puppies, so for the next two weeks we will highlight our kittens. DHS has a handful of kittens that remain as the last of their litters or came into the shelter without their littermates. We would love to find them forever homes before we show you our two new litters next week.

Starlet

Starlet is a petite 10-week-old Torti that loves her toys. Her brothers have gone off to their new homes and she is patiently waiting for the right person to come along and take her home.

Copper

Copper is a snuggly, sweet boy at 15 weeks old. He is looking for his forever home filled with sunny windows and lots of playtime!

Glendale

Glendale is the last sweet baby of his litter and is 11 weeks old. He has a medium/long coat that is as soft as can be. This little fluffball is the perfect balance of spunky kitten and calm companion.

Undyne

Undyne is such a sweet 13-week-old girl! She has the softest coat and the sweetest purr. Undyne loves her toy mice but is a little shy. She is ready to warm up to you and snuggle on your lap!

***

Get those doggy manners up to par! Tired of your dog pulling on the leash, jumping when people come over, or barreling through the front door when guests arrive? Well, here is a fantastic opportunity for a short workshop to train your dog (and you!). DHS will be hosting a workshop weekend on Sept. 24-25 to improve your dog's manners on the leash and at the doorway. These workshops will be held by K9 Advantage at a reduced rate due to the generosity of the Viroqua Rotary Club. Sign up at: https://www.k9advantagewi.com/

9/24 - 2:30 to 4 p.m. Loose Leash Walking

9/25 – 2:30 to 4 p.m. Jumping & Doorway Problems

We also want to give a shout out to the Viroqua Police Department K9 Golf Outing on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Viroqua Hills Golf Course. Registration time is 8 a.m.; start time is 9 a.m. There will be on-course hole contests, marshmallow long drive, impossible put challenge and more. All proceeds benefit the Viroqua Police Department K9 Program. For more information, contact Brandon LaMere at brandonlamere@viroquapd.com.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.