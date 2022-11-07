Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

We have rounded the corner and are in the home stretch of “The Great Pumpkin Drive." We still need to collect 14 cans of pureed pumpkin to reach our goal of 50 cans. Thank you to everyone that has dropped off a donation. Our entryway is open for donations 24/7, but if you come by when you are open, you can meet our motley crew of fabulous dogs and cats.

All our animals have a story and as sad as those stories are sometimes, it is nice to know where and how they have lived before coming to DHS. Occasionally, it is a story of love lost along the way…

Meet Amelia, Reaper, and Cruella. These three cats are 12 years old and siblings that at one point in their life lived in separate homes of human siblings. Amelia lived alone with an older man and Reaper and Cruella lived with the gentleman’s sister. As life sometimes happens, tragedy struck, and the brother passed away. Luckily, Amelia was welcomed with open arms into the home of Reaper and Cruella. Sadly, the older woman recently passed away leaving all three of these cats with only each other. These three came to DHS at the end of September and though we have coaxed them out of their shells a little with tasty treats and lots of love, they are very confused and fearful. We know there is a happily ever after for these three wonderful cats and we hope you can help us find their final, forever home.

Amelia

Reaper

Cruella

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.