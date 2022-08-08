Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

The Driftless Humane Society has joined NBCUniversal’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation in the month of August. In concert with Clear The Shelters, the Driftless Humane Society has received a $3,000 grant from the 2022 Kia Pet Adoption Program through Petfinder Foundation. This grant will provide funds to cover adoption fees during the month of August for any dog or cat that has been at the shelter prior to Aug. 1. This includes all dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens regardless of age. Meet three of our lovely cats that have no adoption fees during the month of August:

Samson

Samson is 2 years old and loves attention. Delilah and Samson came in together and would love to be in a home together. Both are front-declawed, which is a rarity in the shelter environment and not a medical procedure that we endorse. Samson enjoys getting out of his kennel and has a huge stretch! He is loving, curious and ready for his forever home.

Delilah

Delilah is a beautiful 5-year-old Torti that enjoys socializing. Delilah and Samson came in together and would love to be in a home together. Both are front-declawed, which is a rarity in the shelter environment and not a medical procedure that we endorse. Delilah loves her cuddly bed and naps for hours when the sun comes in her window. She is very independent and prefers the company of Samson but loves to share her voice with the you as she enjoys the freedom to investigate the office.

Lilac

Lilac is 3 years old and her kittens were just weaned and are ready for adoption. That means this mama is ready for her home too. Lilac is very independent and a little shy with people but is realizing that we are here to help her and her family. She would make a great outdoor kitty but will warm up to a family that helps her build trust. Look at this cute little black button nose!

***

DHS is welcoming volunteers to get involved as Feline Friends and Canine Companions, to give our animals some much needed love and attention. A volunteer orientation will be held on Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m. Email adopt@driftlesshumanesociety.com for more information.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.