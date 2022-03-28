Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Spring has sprung and dogs are on the run! Everyone gets excited about the chirping birds, hopping rabbits, and fresh smells so be sure to keep an eye on your rascally canines. If your dog decides to take a solo adventure, be sure to give us a call with a description of the dog and location. We will keep our eyes and ears open and contact you right away if they are found.

Marty

Marty is such a sweet snuggly boy and thrives off attention from his humans. Marty is a bit nervous of new things and takes up the alarm if there is something amiss. We are guessing he has a little Jack Russell Terrier in the mix because he does excited circles. Marty is a little over 2 years old, so he has the energy to keep up with an active family and perfect lap-size when it is time for a nap.

Odysseus

Odysseus is such a sweet boy once he warms up to you. Odysseus is a semi-feral but came in as a kitten and is only 9 months old. It will take time and patience but with a loving home, he will make a perfect companion!

Alvin

Alvin is such a lovable gent, but don’t let his looks deceive you because he has the energy to enjoy life! He is estimated at about 6 years old and sings to you with the best howl. Alvin loves his play groups at the shelter and enjoys being around other dogs but has a soft spot for the smaller breeds. Alvin is ready to enjoy the quiet spoiled lifestyle he deserves!

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

