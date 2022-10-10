Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Fall has arrived and Halloween is quickly approaching. To celebrate this colorful time of year, we are offering 50% off the adoption fee on any orange, black, Calico or Torti feline. In the spirit of our adoption special, let me introduce you to Piccolo, Delaney and Fia. All three are 50% off this month and are ready to cozy up with you on a blustery fall day.

Piccolo

Piccolo is such a sweet boy with an incredibly soft coat and unique dark orange stripes. We believe that he had a very full life outside during his first four years of life. He looks a little weatherworn around his eyes and ears, but his heart is bright and full of love. Piccolo will do well in either an indoor or outdoor home but only if you are ready to dish out the affection. He is a lover that enjoys people, dogs, and female cats.

Delaney

Delaney is full of sass and good looks at just over 1 year old. She is one of the rare FEMALE orange tabbies! She was our office cat for a short bit before she went into a foster home to have a litter of three adorable kittens. Delaney is not so sure about other cats but can tolerate them if given adequate space. She likes balls with bells in them and swats them across her kennel. This sweet spunky girl is looking for that perfect home with plenty of freedom!

Fia

Fia is a Calico and just over 1 year old. She came to DHS pregnant and was placed into a foster home to have a litter of five feisty felines, some of which are still available for adoption. She has returned to DHS and her kittens have been weaned. She is a great mama, but the time has come for her to find her own forever home.

Fia loves getting her picture taken and poses for you. Fia is extremely sweet and cuddly

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955.

The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.