Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Every cat needs a Home for the Holidays! To help our cats and kittens find forever homes, we have reduced adoption fees to $25 in December. Start your new year with a new forever friend.

Tofu

I am a very special guy! They call me “special needs” because of lasting effects from a car accident. Now I’m a bit unsteady on my feet, and I might trip over things, or my own feet! It looks a bit like I have a little swagger when I walk but that just matches my confidence. I more than compensate for any physical disabilities with my snuggly, loving personality! All I want is my own home so I can be your loving companion. Tofu has his adoption fee paid for in the month of December.

Priya

Look at this beautiful girl! Priya is a super sweet girl with gorgeous long hair and stunning eyes. She is under a year old and is a bit shy at first. She lives with a group of other cats and gets along great. She would do best in a quiet home with older children, or no children. If you have a warm bed, she is ready to be your best friend. Priya has her adoption fee paid for in the month of December.

Frank

Frank is a young adult, white and black polydactyl (extra toes) on all four feet. He is an affectionate, easy-going soul who gets along well with others. He has the loudest purr and loves attention. Frank loves people and would love for you to stop in and meet him, so he can show you how sweet he is!

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

