Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

We DID it! Thanks to all the generous donations, we surpassed our “Critter Christmas” fundraiser goal. Toys were purchased, so every dog and cat had a special gift from Santa. We also placed an order for new beds that should be arriving in early January.

If you have not been to DHS in a while, we recommend you come to see the fabulous changes to our facility. This year we have added new energy efficient sliding dog doors, three cat condos, additional cat kennels, two additional outdoor runs for dogs, and upgraded our kitchen. All of this is only possible through the generosity of our community. Thank YOU!

***

This is the final week of our “Home for the Holidays” December Cat Special. All cats, of any age are $25 through Dec. 31. Meet three of our newest additions:

Clementine

This sweet, fuzzy girl came to us as a stray and our best guess is that she is about 1 year old. She is very social with humans, but other cats make her nervous. She is new to DHS, so this may change as she settles into the unfamiliar environment. Clementine loves to be held and purrs as soon as you pick her up.

Tiki

Tiki is an outgoing social girl. She does well with other cats and dogs. Tiki is 3 years old and immediately made herself home in our office. Tiki enjoys sitting on a warm lap and purrs up a storm. She also loves to follow us around as we do our work. If you would like to meet this beautiful girl, come see her greeting our visitors at DHS!

Virgil

Virgil’s favorite thing in life is food. He lives for dinnertime! This big boy was found on a farm under the chicken coop. Virgil enjoys being petted but prefers not to be picked up. He is an independent gentleman that loves on his own terms. He does have an old eye injury that limits his sight but does not slow him down! Virgil is looking for a shop or barn to help you keep the mice away, but he would not argue with an indoor home also.

***

Do you have a new year’s resolution to get more hands-on and donate your time to DHS? Our animals would love to see you in 2023. We have volunteer orientations coming up on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.