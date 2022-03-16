Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Are you feeling lucky? St. Patrick’s Day is not just for the Irish. Find yourself lucky in love with one of these furry, fabulous new family members.

Cinch

Cinch is a big goofy boy at just under 2 years old! He has great basic manners. This pup loves to roll in the snow! His bark is unique just like him, but you will have to come and meet him to hear for yourself. He is very affectionate when it comes to getting cuddles. Cinch is always carrying a toy around with him, he adores kids and loves to play.

Tig

Tig is a sweet girl and almost 4 years old. She is special needs with no teeth but does well eating both hard and soft food. Tig enjoys having the freedom to be indoor/outdoor and prefers to be the only pet in the home. She is content to snuggle into her bed at the end of the day and enjoy the simple things in life.

Zuri

Zuri has recently made the trip up from Texas. She is shy but is warming up well to new people and Wisconsin winters. She is going to be a big lover when she finds her forever home and enjoys the company of our other dogs during playgroup time. At 35 pounds she is the perfect size and the ideal age of 4…past the puppy stage, but still full of energy.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

