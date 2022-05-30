Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

June is Adopt-a-Cat Month, and we have some wonderful felines to fill your home with love. In celebration, all cats over 1 year old are $25 for the month of June. We of course also have kittens, and our first DHS litter of the season, Augustus, Donatella, Leonardo, and Theodore, are ready for adoption this week. Some of our other litters are only a few weeks away from being ready to go home but are now available for viewing. So, stop in, fill out an application, pick your favorite, and then gather your supplies while you wait in anticipation for adoption day!

Augustus, Donatella, Leonardo & TheodoreAll four of these cuties just turned 8 weeks old and are ready for their forever homes. They were born at the shelter to mama cat, Sheila, and have spent the first weeks of life learning to love people and play their little hearts out. When they all get sleepy, they cuddle up in your lap or into a warm pile of kittens for a deep snooze.

Augustus is a spunky kitten that loves to climb his cactus scratching post and adores playing with balls with bells in them.

Leonardo is always ready for an adventure and is the first one to greet you with those, “time to play?” eyes.

Donatella is the smallest, most subdued, and only female in this litter. She also stands apart from her brothers with her gray and white fur, just like mom.

Theodore may not be the first to explore like Leonardo, but his curiosity keeps him on the move. He spends his waking hours purrfecting the pounce.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

