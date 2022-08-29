Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Phew…. we made it through August and our Clear the Shelter event. It was a huge success, and once we have tallied it up, we can’t wait to let you know how many dogs and cats found their forever home. It was a busy month for our staff, but our smiles couldn’t be bigger. Adoption fees are back in place on Sept. 1, and critical funds for our shelter, but we hope this doesn’t slow down finding homes for our wonderful animals.

Sahara

Sahara is an almost 1 year old, gorgeous Dilute Torti. She likes to follow you around and see what you are doing. She will take some time to enjoy being picked up, but she will purr in pleasure when you pet her. Sahara likes to explore and would love to have a home where she can chirp at the birds out the window!

Walker

Walker is a sweet older gentleman Coonhound at 9 years old. He is very polite and past all that crazy puppy stuff! Walker came to us as a stray and seems he may have been an outdoor only dog, as he prefers not to be inside at all. Walker greets you with the nicest wag and is a really good boy. He is respectful with cats and enjoys giving kisses to the children that he has met at DHS. Such a good boy!

Skye

Skye is just under 2 years old, and our best guess is that she has some boxer in her beautiful mixed breed mash-up. She weighs almost 60 pounds and loves to run and play in the grassy yard. She is always on the move! Skye is doing well adjusting to life at DHS, but we can tell she would much rather be out hiking or swimming!

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.