We are in the final week of our Pine Litter Drive and still hope to reach the goal of 50 bags. The pine bedding can be found at Tractor Supply for just under $8 per bag. If you want to help us reach our goal but don’t want to lug a big bag of litter around, gift cards to Tractor Supply are always helpful.

Be sure to stop by DHS to check out our pet supplies on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everything will be offered for a freewill donation.

Kalli

Meet Kalli, the beautiful 9-year-old Calico girl who is looking for her forever home. Kalli is a talker and loves to sit on your lap and enjoy your company. She is a social butterfly who craves human interaction and would make a great companion for someone seeking a loving feline friend. Kalli does well with adults and older children, but she can get nervous around little ones. She would prefer a calm and peaceful environment where she can feel safe and comfortable. Kalli dreams of finding her own sunny windowsill to bask in the warmth and watch the world go by. If you are looking for a sweet and affectionate feline companion, Kalli is the perfect match. Her striking Calico coat and loving personality will make her the center of attention in your home. Come meet Kalli today and see for yourself how she will bring joy and companionship into your life!

Lightning

Meet Lightning, the sweet lover with a heart of gold! Lightning is a 4-year-old orange tabby who gets along great with other kitties and adores kids. He has a calm and laid-back personality that makes him a wonderful companion for anyone seeking a gentle and playful cat. Lightning is a sweetheart who enjoys cuddling, playing, and spreading joy wherever he goes. He’s the perfect cat to curl up with on a lazy afternoon or to share your life with as a loyal and loving companion. He will bring warmth and happiness into your home with his gentle nature and affectionate ways. Get ready to be charmed by this sweet boy and make him a cherished member of your family!

Tsunami

Meet Tsunami, the petite 5-year-old Siamese beauty who is a social butterfly with people and other cats. Tsunami has a lovely long-haired coat that adds to her beauty and elegance. Despite her small stature, Tsunami has a big personality and loves to vocalize her happiness when she sees you. Her sweet and melodic voice is just one of her many charms. She is a friendly and affectionate cat who craves human interaction. Tsunami’s Siamese heritage shines through in her striking appearance and outgoing personality. She is sure to be a perfect fit for almost any home that appreciates her beauty and companionship. Whether you are an experienced cat owner or a first-time cat lover, Tsunami will steal your heart with her sweet nature and irresistible charm. If you are ready to bring a stunning Siamese cat into your life, Tsunami is waiting to meet you!

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.