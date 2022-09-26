Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

We get many visitors that request smaller dogs and this week we have three lovely dogs under 25 pounds and waiting for a loving family. Pint size pouches bursting with personality and love to share. Meet the trio:

Marty

Marty is such a sweet snuggly boy that is just under 3 years old. He is a petite 15 pounds and an adorable Jack Russell Terrier/Dachshund mix. He thrives off attention from his humans. Marty is a bit nervous of new things, but he is adjusting well! He is good with cats and older children. Marty enjoys the company of relaxed dogs that give him his space but would do well in a home where he is the only spoiled dog too.

Quinn

Quinn and Ivy were found as strays together. We believe a daughter/mother pair. Quinn is younger and shyer than Ivy, taking her lead on most things. She is a Beagle/Pug mix or better known as a Puggle and weighs about 19 pounds. Our best guess is that she is about 2 years old. Quinn will need lots of love and patience, but she will make a great dog! She is ready and wants so badly to learn to trust her new family.

Ivy

Ivy is the presumed mother of Quinn and is estimated at 4 years old. She is a Puggle (Beagle/Pug), weighs about 24 pounds and is a little more outgoing than Quinn, but still shy at first. Ivy is super sweet and in her brief time at DHS has warmed up to the staff. Sometimes she even gets the little butt wiggles of excitement.

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955.

The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.