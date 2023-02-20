Last week, we discussed impending spring and all the outside work that awaits the right mixture of sun, warmth, and rain. This is a great time to mention the indispensability of the farm dog. Loyal, dependable, and ready to work. They show up for work every morning and require only the necessities of a good life, no monetary pay. As a recent adopter said, “what is a farm without a dog?” We agree. Meet three lovely dogs waiting for their next farm:

Susie

You don’t find them like Susie very often! Susie is the sweetest Heeler mix and absolutely loves attention. She is a little shy and needs training to walk on a leash and be house-trained. Susie came in with her buddy, Stevie, and is about 1 years old. She loves everyone and is good with other dogs.

Stevie

Stevie came to us as a stray, and we are still learning about him. Stevie came in with his pal Susie and they play well together. He also enjoys playing with many of the other dogs at DHS. He has a big voice and wants to let you know when something or someone needs attention on the farm. He loves people and gets so excited for belly rubs. This beautiful 1 year old Collie mix is ready to work!

Holly

Holly is a good-looking Texas girl! Holly is an almost 2-year-old, sweet cattle dog mix that weighs about 44 pounds. She would make an excellent working dog or family member in an active household. Holly loves to go for walks but does need help with her leash manners. She also is a dog-friendly and enjoys the dog park.

***

Are you unable to provide a forever home to a cat or dog, but would love to offer a temporary home to an animal in need? DHS is formally launching a foster program to unite some of our special need dogs and cats with temporary families. To learn more about our program and if it is a good fit for you, email Aliyah Bass, Foster Coordinator, at dhsfoster@gmail.com.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.